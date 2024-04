These billionaires abandoned Trump after January 6th – taxes are bringing them back in line

The Los Angeles Times’ David Lauter reports: “Many of the nation’s richest people said after the January 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that they would never again back former President Trump. Now, they’re changing their minds. Why? Their taxes could go up by millions of dollars if President Biden wins reelection and can enact key elements of his second-term agenda.”