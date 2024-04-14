Caitlin Clark stops by Weekend Update, Kate McKinnon returns to SNL for cold open with Ryan Gosling

Watch highlights from the seventeenth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Ryan Gosling, with Chris Stapleton as the musical guest, including the Close Encounter cold open.

The cold open: Three friends (Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman) are questioned by the NSA and SETI after experiencing another alien abduction.

The monologue: Returning as host for a third time, Ryan Gosling reminisces about playing Ken in the Barbie movie.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Arizona reinstating an abortion law from 1864.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Iowa retiring Caitlin Clark’s jersey.

Caitlin Clark stops by Weekend Update to discuss women’s sports and the WNBA draft.

A NewsNation livestream event on AI is derailed by two audience members (Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day, with a hilarious break by Heidi Gardner).

Papyrus 2: After spending years to work past it, Steven (Ryan Gosling) is confronted by the very thing he’s been trying to avoid.

In a deleted scene from the movie Erin Brockovich, a man (Ryan Gosling) introduces himself to his new neighbor (Chloe Fineman).

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.