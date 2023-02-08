David Jolly, Adam Kinzinger, other reasonable right wing commentators praise Biden’s SOTU address

Here’s a roundup of some of the best comments on President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address from former and current Republicans who decided to share their thoughts on the speech:

“I’m not sure anyone expected Biden to so quickly and ably put Republicans on the ropes and then just keep swinging, all with a smile on his face. This is a very good speech and a very good look for the President.”

— David Jolly

“Joe Biden sparring with the crowd and winning wasn’t something I expected.”

— Adam Kinzinger

“Not only did Republicans repeatedly heckle, jeer, and shout during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, but Biden was ready for them. In impromptu remarks not included in the prepared text of the speech, Biden rolled with the interruptions, using them to reinforce his message.”

– David Frum