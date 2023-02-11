Winter is the perfect time to catch a sunset, here’s why
KING5’s Leah Pezzetti: “There are many factors that can add to a vibrant sunset, and winter lends itself to these conditions. Here’s a look at the science behind the perfect sunset.”
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
Winter is the perfect time to catch a sunset, here’s why
KING5’s Leah Pezzetti: “There are many factors that can add to a vibrant sunset, and winter lends itself to these conditions. Here’s a look at the science behind the perfect sunset.”