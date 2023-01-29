SNL spoofs Southwest Airlines, insurance companies, and Merrick Garland

Watch highlights from the tenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Michael B. Jordan, with Lil Baby as the musical guest, including the classified press conference cold open.

The cold open: Attorney General Merrick Garland (Mikey Day) and FBI agents (Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) give a press briefing on their search for more classified documents.

First-time host Michael B. Jordan talks about directing Creed III and going through a public breakup.

Southwest Airlines employees (Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker) introduce a new, upgraded airline experience.

Jake from State Farm (Michael B. Jordan) helps a couple (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner) with their insurance needs.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Mike Pence saying he is “ready and willing to fully cooperate” with any questions about the classified documents found in his home.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a string of suspicious incidents involving animals at the Dallas Zoo.

Two morning show hosts (Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman) check in on their coworkers (Michael B. Jordan, Sarah Sherman) who were stuck on a roller coaster.

Toyota car dealers (Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson) advertise their Overstock Sale-a-Thon.

