SNL spoofs the most recent January 6th Select Committee hearing

Watch highlights from the third episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who also performed as the musical guest.

The cold open: The January 6th committee (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Longfellow) gives their closing statements for the investigation of the attack on the Capitol.

The monologue: First-time host Megan Thee Stallion talks about the different names she goes by and her love of acting.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a newly released video of a phone call between Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence during the January 6 insurrection.

Two Texas mothers, Debbie Hole (Chloe Fineman) and Stacey Bussy (Heidi Gardner) stop by Weekend Update to discuss their concerns about Disney’s reboot of Hocus Pocus.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a doctor removing nearly two dozen contact lenses from a patient’s eyes.

Please Don’t Destroy: Three guys talk about what they to do to stay healthy.

Three strangers (Megan Thee Stallion, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) sing a song about being brought to the club by mutual friends.

