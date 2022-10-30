David S. Pumpkins, Drunk Uncle make much-appreciated return to SNL

Watch highlights from the fourth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Jack Harlow, who also performed as the musical guest, including the triumphant return of David S. Pumpkins.

David S. Pumpkins returns! A terrifying prison tour ride tries to spook its riders (Jack Harlow, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes) with an original character, David S. Pumpkins (Tom Hanks).

Drunk Uncle returns! Drunk Uncle (Bobby Moynihan) stops by Weekend Update to discuss why he doesn’t like to celebrate Halloween.

The cold open: PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff (Heidi Gardner) interviews Republican candidates Herschel Walker (Kenan Thompson), Dr. Oz (Mikey Day) and Kari Lake (Cecily Strong) as their numbers continue to surge in the polls.

The monologue: First-time host Jack Harlow talks about the big year he’s had with his music, filming his movie White Men Can’t Jump and being roasted by people on the internet.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like John Fetterman and Dr. Oz facing off in a senate debate.

In an ad for Skechers, the company responds to Kanye West showing up to their building unannounced.

A horrifying movie trailer depicts the scariest outcomes for the 2024 election.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.