SNL rolls out another game show concept for the times we’re in: “So you think you won’t snap?”

Watch highlights from the second episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Brendan Gleeson, with WILLOW as the musical guest.

The cold open: Game show contestants (Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Devon Walker) compete to see who can keep their cool the longest.

The monologue: First-time host Brendan Gleeson plays some tunes on his mandolin and talks about reuniting with Colin Farrell in the film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Biden pardoning thousands with marijuana convictions.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Hefty coming out with pumpkin spice-scented trash bags.

A woman (Sarah Sherman) becomes upset after her coworkers don’t mention a drastic change in her appearance.

SNL’s newest cast members Devon Walker, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Marcello Hernández share the advice they’ve received since joining the show.

