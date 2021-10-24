SNL delights fans by bringing back What Up With That and The Devil for Jason Sudeikis’ hosting debut

Watch highlights from the fourth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Jason Sudeikis, with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest.

What’s Up With That returns after almost ten years (not counting last year’s pandemic special): Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew welcome guests Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun for the Halloween Edition with a special appearance by Vance (Jason Sudeikis) and Giuseppe (Fred Armisen).

Weekend Update highlight: The Devil (Jason Sudeikis) stops by Weekend Update to discuss what he’s been working on lately, like Trump’s new social media platform.

The monologue: Returning to Saturday Night Live for his hosting debut, Jason Sudeikis talks about his show Ted Lasso and SNL’s iconic history.

The cold open: President Biden (James Austin Johnson) gets visited by the ghosts of his past (Jason Sudeikis, Alex Moffat).

A professor (Jason Sudeikis) struggles to educate two students (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) about the solar system.

The Pacific Northwest’s own Brandi Carlile performs “Broken Horses”.

