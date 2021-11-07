SNL delivers important message on reproductive rights; James Austin Johnson shares dynamite Trump impression

Watch highlights from the fifth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Kieran Culkin, with Ed Sheeran as the musical guest.

The cold open: Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) interviews Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson), Governor Elect Glenn Youngkin (Alex Moffat) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

Goober the clown (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to discuss abortion.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

A group of cable representatives make it difficult for a customer to cancel his cable subscription.

Dionne Warwick (Ego Nwodim) struggles to interview her celebrity guests Miley Cyrus (Chloe Fineman), Jason Mraz (Kieran Culkin), Ed Sheeran, Post Malone (Pete Davidson) and Dionne Warwick.

First-time host Kieran Culkin talks about appearing in an episode of SNL when he was 9 and his character in the show Succession.

