SNL takes aim at the NFL; Rami Malek and Pete Davidson impersonate each other

Watch highlights from the third episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Rami Malek, with Young Thug as the musical guest.

The cold open: Raiders football coach, Jon Gruden (James Austin Johnson), delivers a speech amidst his problematic email scandal.

The monologue: First-time host Rami Malek talks about his sheltered childhood and why he’s so good at playing the villain.

Contestants (Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes) compete in a classroom-style game show where they have to rely on celebrities for answers.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like studies finding that COVID can cause infertility in men.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a 1500-year-old winery that was discovered in Israel.

In this Cut for Time sketch, Rami Malek explains why he deserves to be rewarded for being on his best behavior at Saturday Night Live.

