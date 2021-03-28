SNL returns after monthlong hiatus to mock Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Watch highlights from the fifteenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Maya Rudolph, with Jack Harlow as the musical guest.

Vice-President Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and her husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short) host Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Alex Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner.

Bowen Yang stops by Weekend Update to discuss the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Trump claiming capitol rioters were “hugging and kissing” police.

Sidney Powell stops by Weekend Update to discuss being sued for defamation by Dominion for making false voter fraud claims during the 2020 Election.

The cold open: Three contestants (Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd) take guesses about a spring breaker’s physique based on clues.

A group of boomers (Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, Kyle Mooney) sing about why they’re the best generation.

