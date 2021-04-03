Amazon apologizes to Representative Pocan; admits recent tweet was a falsehood

You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News Twitter account on March 24th, 2021 Amazon one week later: This was an own-goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan.

— Amazon blog post on April 2nd, 2021 admitting that reports that drivers often relieve themselves using bottles are in fact accurate (see Vice’s reporting on the subject here), and belatedly apologizing to Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, one of Congress’ most progressive members.

Pocan responded: “This is not about me, this is about your workers — who you don’t treat with enough respect or dignity. Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you’ve created for all your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference.”