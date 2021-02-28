SNL keeps the heat on Ted Cruz, rakes Marjorie Taylor Greene in February 27th episode

Watch highlights from the fourteenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Nick Jonas, who also performed as the musical guest.

The cold open: Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) hosts a game show to help simplify the COVID-19 vaccine rollout (with an appearance by Aidy Bryant as Ted Cruz)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to discuss why she hung a transphobic sign outside of her office.

LaVar Ball (Kenan Thompson) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his son LaMelo Ball’s basketball career with the Charlotte Hornets.

In this Cut for Time sketch, a couple of interior designers (Nick Jonas, Heidi Gardner) renovate the home of two bachelors (Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day).

Some women (Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman) perform a song about the interesting way they unwind.

