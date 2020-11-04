Promising signs for Democrats out of Texas

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Is this the year we flip Texas Blue? Some early results coming out of the Lone Star State might be suggesting that.

Results from Williamson County, near Houston, show Joe Biden ahead with nearly all the votes counted. Trump won this county by nearly 10% in 2016! Whether Biden wins the state or not, these results signify a massive rebellion by suburban voters against Trump and the GOP more generally.

If Biden wins Texas, it’s practically curtains for Trump. The Democratic nominee wouldn’t need to flip any other states that Trump won in 2016 to get an electoral college victory.

However, progressives shouldn’t count their chickens – Texas has a sorry history of disappointing the Democrats at the last moment (remember Beto O’Rourke’s nail-biting 2018 loss to Ted Cruz).