Early results in the Southeast indicate that we might have a long night ahead

Early results in Georgia, North Carolina, and especially Florida (where Biden has underperformed expectations in the state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade) show Donald Trump slightly ahead.

While Joe Biden doesn’t need any of these three states to win, losing all of them would end any hopes that we could know the outcome of the election tonight. In this scenario, the key states to watch would be Arizona and the Industrial Midwest states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan – all of which will take a long time to count their votes, thanks to state laws regarding mail-in ballots.

In fact, officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan told New York Times reporters that they may not finish counting the vote until Friday!