Kamala Harris gives a victory speech in Wilmington – LIVE

Joe Biden is giving an address to the nation after defeating Donald Trump and becoming the President-elect of the United States.

First on the stage is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, greeted by rapturous applause. She starts her speech by quoting the late John Lewis’ warning to never take democracy for granted. She applauds the resilience of the American spirit over the past four years, especially in these dark days of pandemic. “You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth!”

Harris lauds the sacrifice and work of women, particularly Black women who she calls “the backbone of our democracy.”

Harris reflects on the hard road ahead, but says, “America is ready – and so are Joe and I!”

Donald Trump – in denial of reality to the end – has so far refused to acknowledge his defeat, going so far as to announce a “travel/photo lid” for Saturday to avoid being seen by journalists. Many senior Republicans are joining Trump’s break with tradition, and refusing to congratulate Biden on his victory.