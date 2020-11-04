Joe Biden wins Arizona

Although the New York Times has not yet called the race in Arizona, the Associated Press deemed the former Vice President’s lead suitably large to call the Grand Canyon State in his favor.

Arizona has not voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since the 1990s, and is the first of the so-called”Sun Belt” states to flip Blue this year. Arizona has seen significant demographic shifts in recent years; the state’s minority population has grown dramatically, while the urban population has also increased.

While Democrats have been disappointed by other Sun Belt states tonight (Texas and Florida went for Trump, and North Carolina may well also), the win in Arizona puts Biden’s electoral college odds on a much firmer footing.