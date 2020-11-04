Joe Biden wins Maine

Maine has been called for Joe Biden. While the result is unsurprising at the presidential level, Biden’s numbers will be encouraging to Democrats hoping to unseat Susan Collins. Biden currently leads Trump in the Pine Tree State by about 12%.

Sara Gideon – the Speaker of the Maine State House and Democratic challenger to Sen. Collins – has already told reporters that she doesn’t expect her race to be called tonight, but the magnitude of Biden’s win suggests that Gideon may ride the blue wave to victory in the coming days.