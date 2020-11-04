Donald Trump wins Texas

Now is the time when your humble correspondent eats his words. 2020 is, once again, not the year that Texas flips Blue.

Despite titanic efforts by the state party to turn out voters, millions of dollars in campaign funds, and visits to the state by high profile members of the Biden team (including Kamala Harris), Donald Trump looks set to win the Lone Star State by a comfortable margin.

Much like in Florida, Trump probably has Hispanic voters (especially Hispanic men) to thank for his victory – an especially galling thought for the millions of undocumented people that Trump’s administration has set out to demonize from day one.