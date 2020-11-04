The count tightens in Georgia

It is becoming increasingly clear that the state of Georgia is unlikely to be called for either candidate tonight. Although this is a stressful thing for Democrats to have to hear, it is in a sense good news for Joe Biden. Trump can’t credibly claim to be winning without the Peach State in his corner, and every moment where he can’t convincingly claim victory is a moment that American democracy gets some breathing space.

The New York Times “election needle” for the state has been gradually ticking towards Biden as the night has drawn on. A few hours ago, they rated Georgia as a “likely” Trump win, whereas now the state is considered to “tilt” towards Biden.

The vote margin may be razor thin. The current count has Trump up by less than 2%, and the Times has used these numbers to predict a Biden win by a mere 0.3%!