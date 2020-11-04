Joe Biden wins Minnesota

The New York Times has called the state of Minnesota for Joe Biden. Minnesota was the focus of one of the Trump campaign’s few efforts to flip states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Although the GOP tried to express confidence in the state, their attempts seemed halfhearted even at the time.

The results show a fundamental disconnect between Donald Trump’s electoral strategy and the national zeitgeist. The state became the center of nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump tried to take advantage of the moment by promising the North Star State’s voters “law and order,” and cracking down violently on protesters in Washington D.C.

His efforts backfired, with Minnesotans throwing their support behind Joe Biden much more emphatically than they did behind Hillary Clinton four years ago.