Donald Trump wins Florida

The New York Times just called Florida for Donald Trump. This crucial state – which helped deny two popular vote-winning Democrats the presidency this century – is an essential stepping stone for almost all of Trump’s strategic paths to 270 electoral college votes.

Trump’s victory in the Sunshine State suggests a stronger-than-expected performance among Hispanic voters, particularly among Cuban Americans. While Trump’s language against socialism and in favor of a harsh “law and order” approach alienates many minority communities, the Cuban American community in Florida is relatively receptive to such messaging.

However, Biden is still the favorite to win, thanks to strong numbers coming out of the states of Arizona and Georgia.