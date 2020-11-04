Ohio is called for Trump

The New York Times has called Ohio for Donald Trump. Trump flipped Ohio Red in 2016, based in part on his appeal to working class white voters. Unlike other comparable states (Pennsylvania, Michigan) the Buckeye State has shown little sign of a rebound for Democrats.

However, the Ohio results offer hope for Democrats in the Rust Belt. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by a margin of 8% four years ago. Although he currently leads Biden by a similar margin, the remaining vote count from urban areas is likely to land us with a much closer final result.

A closer margin in Ohio gives Democrats hope for neighboring Pennsylvania, which swung for Trump by less than 1% in 2016.