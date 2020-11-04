Georgia’s Sen. Loeffler will face Raphael Warnock in January

Georgia is the scene of not one, but two races for the U.S. Senate in 2020. One of them, a special election for a seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler, has been the scene of a vicious intraparty brawl in the GOP between the incumbent and Rep. Doug Collins. During the campaign, both candidates competed to outdo each other in how fanatically right-wing they could be. It appears that Loeffler has won that ignoble prize.

No candidate is likely to win the 50% of the vote that state law requires for an outright victory tonight, and so Loeffler will most likely face Reverend Raphael Warnock, a charismatic African-American preacher, in a runoff in January.

Loeffler, who has spent the last few months claiming to be more conservative than Attila the Hun (no, really) will have a hard job pivoting to a position where the state’s moderate and suburban voters can see her as an acceptable candidate.