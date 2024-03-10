SNL recruits Scarlett Johansson to lampoon Katie Britt’s creepy State of the Union response

Watch highlights from the fourteenth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Josh Brolin, with Ariana Grande as the musical guest, including the State of the Union cold open.

The cold open: CNN covers President Biden’s (Mikey Day) State of the Union address and Republican Senator Katie Britt’s (Scarlett Johansson) response.

The monologue: Returning as host for a third time, Josh Brolin reads a poem he wrote about Timothée Chalamet and shares his thoughts on trends.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, Democrats criticizing Biden for calling migrants “illegals” and Republican Senator Katie Britt’s video response.

PBS host Ken Burnt (Mikey Day) takes a look back at the 2001 film Moulin Rouge starring Nicole Kidman (Ariana Grande) and Ewan McGregor (Bowen Yang).

A group of people (Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Molly Kearney) attend a support group for people pleasing.

