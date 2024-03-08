‘He nailed it’: Republican strategist reacts to Biden’s 2024 SOTU speech

Republican strategist Sarah Longwell reacts to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, saying Biden “nailed it,” and explains the mistake some in the GOP made about the president.
