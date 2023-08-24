No OB-GYNs left in town: What came after Idaho’s assault on abortion
“In Sandpoint, Idaho, the maternity ward closed down. Within months, medical care for women in the rural community was hollowed out,” explains The Guardian’s Kathleen McLaughlin.
