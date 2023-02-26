SNL’s James Austin Johnson mocks Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio

Watch highlights from the thirteenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Woody Harrelson, with Jack White as the musical guest, including the Trump train visit cold open.

The cold open: Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) delivers a message to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, following the train derailment.

Five-time host Woody Harrelson talks about reading a script while high in Central Park and his upcoming movie Champions.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Donald Trump visiting East Palestine, Ohio, after the recent train derailment.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like an alligator being found at Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

A stakeout with Woody Harrelson reveals a shocking secret between a group of friends.

Couples on a double date (Woody Harrelson, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim) decide to ride the slingshot.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.