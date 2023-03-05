SNL skewers Murdoch’s Fox over Dominion lawsuit

Watch highlights from the fourteenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Travis Kelce, with Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest, including the Fox Dominion cold open.

The cold open: The hosts of Fox & Friends (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) discuss the news that Fox News is being sued for lying to viewers about the 2020 election.

The monologue: First-time host Travis Kelce talks about playing against his brother in the Super Bowl and his old reality dating show, Catching Kelce.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the House Ethics Committee opening an investigation into George Santos.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the James Bond books getting rewritten to remove offensive material.

Dilbert (Michael Longfellow) stops by Weekend Update to discuss Dilbert cartoon creator Scott Adams’ racist rant.

Punkie Johnson and Mikey Day stop by Weekend Update to discuss their predictions for the 2023 Oscars.

In this Cut for Time sketch, an advertisement shows how the NFL gives back to the community.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.