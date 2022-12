NPI pollster finds that Ruben Gallego is the strongest candidate for 2024 Arizona U.S. Senate race

A survey conducted by Public Policy Polling shows as the 2024 election cycle begins, renegade Senator Kyrsten Sinema is “broadly unpopular and trails United States Representative Ruben Gallego significantly in a three-way race. The poll shows Gallego at 40% and Republican Kari Lake at 41%, with Sinema in a distant third at 13%.” Read more from Gallego’s campaign.