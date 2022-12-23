White-collar workers are being gutted by layoffs ahead of holidays
“As Corporate America prepares for a possible recession in 2023, companies big and small are axing thousands of positions amid the holidays,” Taylor Telford reports.
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
