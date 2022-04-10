SNL celebrates the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Watch highlights from the sixteenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, with Camila Cabello as the musical guest.

The cold open: After watching her confirmation vote with President Biden (James Austin Johnson), Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) receives advice from Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Kate McKinnon), Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson) and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd).

The monologue: Returning as a host for the second time, Jake Gyllenhaal talks about his first time hosting 15 years ago and how he’s changed as an actor.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banning Will Smith from the Oscars.

Two cousins’ (Jake Gyllenhaal, Mikey Day) plan for a couple’s (Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson) dream home gets derailed.

In this Cut for Time sketch, a couple’s (Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes) dinner with the dean (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his wife (Cecily Strong) takes an uncomfortable turn.

