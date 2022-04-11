“This was Trump pulling a Putin”
“Amid the current crisis, Fiona Hill and other former advisers are connecting President Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to January 6th. And they’re ready to talk,” writes Robert Draper.
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
“This was Trump pulling a Putin”
“Amid the current crisis, Fiona Hill and other former advisers are connecting President Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to January 6th. And they’re ready to talk,” writes Robert Draper.