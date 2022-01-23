SNL rips Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, and Candace Owens; Will Forte brings back MacGruber to mock antivaxers

Watch highlights from the eleventh episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by SNL alum Will Forte, with Måneskin as the musical guest.

The cold open: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) speaks with Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), Novak Djokovic (Pete Davidson), Candace Owens (Ego Nwodim) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) to discuss what’s wrong with Biden’s America.

MacGruber (Will Forte) attempts to diffuse a bomb with the help of Vicki (Kristen Wiig) and Piper (Ryan Phillippe), but becomes distracted by his views on COVID, vaccines and right-wing conspiracies.

The cold open: Returning to SNL for his hosting debut, Will Forte talks about watching previous cast members like Kristen Wiig host and preparing for this moment for 10 years.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Prince Andrew deleting his Twitter account.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like scientists teaching goldfish how to drive a car.

In this Cut for Time sketch, things get heated as co-hosts Molly Qerim (Chloe Fineman), Stephen A. Smith (Chris Redd) and Michael Irvin (Kenan Thompson) discuss Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch all of the sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.