SNL returns; cold open uses a Joe Biden press conference to deliver political and social commentary

Watch highlights from the tenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Ariana DeBose, with Bleachers as the musical guest.

The cold open: President Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) delivers an important message about the Omicron variant.

The monologue: Ariana DeBose talks about winning a Golden Globe and brings the magic of West Side Story with Kate McKinnon.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd) takes questions at a press conference.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Dr. Fauci calling Senator Robert Marshall a moron.

Kenny Smith (Chris Redd), Charles Barkley (Kenan Thompson), Candace Parker (Ariana DeBose) and Yao Ming (Bowen Yang) discuss a Lakers vs. Kings game where the Kings are dealing with a COVID situation.

Watch all performances and sketches from this episode.