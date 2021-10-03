SNL returns for forty-seventh season; drags Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin in cold open

Watch highlights from the inaugural episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Owen Wilson, with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

The cold open: President Biden (James Austin Johnson), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Cecily Strong), Sen. Joe Manchin (Aidy Bryant), Rep. Ilhan Omar (Ego Nwodim) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor) address the president’s infrastructure bill.

The monologue: First-time host Owen Wilson talks about reading bad reviews about his work and preparing to host Saturday Night Live.

Two board members (Alex Moffat, Ego Nwodim) try to keep the school board meeting attendees focused on one topic.

Two sports broadcasters (Owen Wilson, James Austin Johnson) continuously stop a game’s coverage to plug a new show.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Amazon’s new robot.

