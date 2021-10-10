SNL takes aim at Facebook, spoofs Senate hearings in October 10th cold open

Watch highlights from the second episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Kim Kardashian West with Halsey as the musical guest.

The cold open: Senators (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson) on Capitol Hill question the Facebook whistleblower (Heidi Gardner), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Tom from Myspace (Pete Davidson) during a hearing.

The monologue: First-time host Kim Kardashian West talks about living a very public life and her divorce from Kanye West.

Three SNL writers discover a variety of hard seltzers.

In this Cut for Time sketch, a Costco intern (Sarah Sherman) brings in a pop group (Kim Kardashian West, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang) in an attempt to boost sales.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly.

