SNL skewers Ted Cruz for the second straight week over Cancun jaunt

Watch highlights from the thirteenth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Regé-Jean Page, with Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

The cold open: A talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) features guests Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), Governor Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and Gina Carano (Cecily Strong).

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plans to legalize marijuana.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like two women dressing up like grandmas to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jessie Raunch (Heidi Gardner) stops by Weekend Update to talk about food insecurity and her mutual aid organization.

Two families (Regé-Jean Page, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson) have high standards for saying grace before dinner.

