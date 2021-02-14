SNL ridicules Republican senators for their fealty to Trump during impeachment trial

Watch highlights from the twelfth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Regina King, with Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest.

The cold open: Fox News host Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) interviews senators Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon), Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) on former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like House impeachment managers showing Capitol riots footage during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Morgan Wallen’s music sales increasing after his most recent controversy.

Witch Stephanie Green (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss popular QAnon conspiracy theories.

This week’s fake commercial: Pelotaunt! A commercial advertises an exercise bike that replaces the usual motivational speeches with criticism.

A hostage negotiation goes awry after a cop (Regina King) eats some inconspicuous gummy bears.

