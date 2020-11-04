Joe Biden wins Wisconsin

The New York Times has called Wisconsin for Vice President Joe Biden. Democratic success in the state narrows Donald Trump’s path to victory significantly. Victory for the Democrats in Wisconsin is a sign that Donald Trump may lose the other key “Rust Belt” states he won in 2016, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

However, this won’t be the end of the story for Wisconsin. The Trump campaign signaled – even before the result was announced – that they would be asking for a recount. Given that Biden’s margin is currently under 1%, it seems likely that a recount will be granted.