In Wilmington speech, Biden argues that he will win.

In a speech at an event center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden has stated that his campaign expects to win at least 270 votes in the electoral college, while scrupulously avoiding a declaration of victory.

The former Vice President said, “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

The race is currently too close to call in some key states like North Carolina and Georgia. However, a knife-edge win in Wisconsin, encouraging signs from both Pennsylvania and Michigan, and a decent margin in Arizona all give Biden the momentum as we head towards a second night of vote-counting.