Cathartic SNL episode shreds Trump and Guiliani while basking in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory

Watch highlights from the sixth episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Dave Chappelle, with Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

The cold open: Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) and Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) give speeches after the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Trump claiming he will have to be dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming.

Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his strategies for Trump’s election lawsuits.

Aunt Jemima (Maya Rudolph), Uncle Ben (Kenan Thompson) and the Allstate Guy (Dave Chappelle) try to defend their jobs.

The monologue: Dave Chappelle talks about the 2020 election, COVID-19 and Donald Trump.

