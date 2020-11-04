An unexpected Ohio result?

While Trump seems likely to squeak past Biden in all three key Southeastern states (Florida, Georgia, North Carolina), Biden’s support in Ohio is stronger than expected.

Once again, Biden owes his encouraging numbers to suburban voters in revolt against the GOP, particularly in counties like Delaware and Montgomery. Although Biden’s current lead is exceedingly slim (less than half a percentage point), it spells good news for the Democrats in the next state over: Pennsylvania, widely considered to be the linchpin of victory for either side.