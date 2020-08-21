We are grateful that everybody got out and everybody is safe. That’s the most important thing… To have lost something that has been transforming people’s lives for more than one hundred and ten years, such an iconic place, such a terrific example of what parks mean to communities, it’s heartbreaking.
— Sam Hodder, president of Save the Redwoods League, a San Francisco-based conservation organization, which was founded in 1918, speaking to Bay Area News Group (Wildfire devastates Big Basin Redwoods State Park)