— Jennifer Rubin: Joe Biden delivers for Democrats and the nation in 2020 acceptance speech

The text of the speech was well-shaped, but the delivery lifted it above an ordinary address. Perhaps without an audience Biden could speak more conversationally, look us in the eye and bring a greater sense of intimacy. Not known as a great orator, he gave the speech of his life, demolishing the notion that he’s lost a step (another example of ridiculous projection from Trump). The intensity and sincerity in Biden’s voice, the determination with which he spoke was what we have been missing. It was the voice of a president.