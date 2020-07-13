Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Monday, July 13th, 2020
Recommended Link

Coronavirus resurgence is killing America’s small businesses

“More owners are permanently shutting their doors after new lockdown orders, realizing that there may be no end in sight to the crisis,” reports The New York Times’ Emily Flitter.

