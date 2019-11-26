Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019
Photo

The scene in Judge Marshall Ferguson's courtroom as attorneys for the state and local governments argue the constitutionality (or lack thereof!) of Tim Eyman's Initiative 976

