Watch highlights from the seventh episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by alum Will Ferrell, with King Princess as the musical guest.

Clocking in at twelve minutes, our first highlight is one of the longest Saturday Night Live sketches in the history of the show. It features Melissa Villaseñor as Rachel Maddow, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, Will Ferrell as Tom Steyer, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Chris Redd as Cory Booker, Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang, Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren, Cecily Strong as Tulsi Gabbard, Fred Armisen as Michael Bloomberg, and Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg. Yep, all in one sketch.

The cold open: Donald Trump holds an impromptu press conference outside the White House near a loud helicopter.

Will Ferrell’s monologue goes awry when he spots Ryan Reynolds in the audience.

Pocahontas’ (Melissa Villaseñor) boyfriend, John Smith (Beck Bennett), comes over for Thanksgiving dinner with her family (Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen).

Two teens (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) rap about their teacher (Will Ferrell) attending their house party.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Trump considering testifying in impeachment hearings.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like London’s new Vagina Museum.

On PBS’s Cinema Classics, host Reese De’What (Kenan Thompson) presents the never-before-seen alternate ending of The Wizard of Oz.

