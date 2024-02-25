SNL mocks Republican senators for being forced to worship Donald Trump

Watch highlights from the twelfth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Shane Gillis, with 21 Savage as the musical guest, including the Trump Victory Party Cold Open cold open.

The cold open: Senators Tim Scott, James Risch, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio (Devon Walker, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez) discuss Donald Trump over a meal.

Host Shane Gillis does stand-up about coaching sports, his family and owning a coffee shop.

Things turn around for a struggling man (Shane Gillis) when he’s gifted a pair of magical sneakers from Donald Trump.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the Alabama Supreme Court ruling frozen embryos are children.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a study showing women benefit from exercise more than men.

In this Cut for Time sketch things go off the rails when LiMu Emu and Doug (Shane Gillis) from Liberty Mutual try to help a customer (Marcello Hernández) with insurance.

Former students (Shane Gillis, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson) gather for a high school reunion.

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.